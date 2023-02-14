Celebrating 70th birthday of girls' basketball coaching legend Sherman Curtis

Under the direction of Curtis, the Gateway Tech Jaguars ruled the Show-Me State at the close of the 20th century.

Under the direction of Curtis, the Jaguars ruled the Show-Me State at the close of the 20th century. Gateway Tech won Class 4A state championships in 1997 and also advanced to the Final Four in 1998, 200 and 2002. The Jaguars also played in the prestigious Coca Cola/KMOX Shootout and the then Kiel Center in 1998.

While winning multiple state championships, the Jaguars’ program produced several NCAA Division I players such as Tara “Peaches” Harris, Christian Shelton, Diana Hill, LaTosha Thompson, Bradie Archibald, Miesha Billups, Tiana Ford, Tracie Harris, Evelyn Ruff and Mesha Williams.

“When I got to Gateway Tech, there was a good support system in place and I was able to surround myself with good people,” Curtis said. “I wanted to have a good program that would last.”

Curtis had built a successful girls’ program at Vashon, where he led the Wolverines to multiple Public High League championships in the 1980s. Those teams were led by the likes of Brenda Hayes, Argentra “Babycakes” Cody, London Stokes and Maxine Goree.

In 1993, Curtis was hired as the new coach at Gateway Tech, which was re-opening its doors as a magnet school. The core of Curtis’ early teams included players such as Thompson, Archibald, Billups and Monique Sanders.

“We wanted to prove that there were great basketball players in the city,” Curtis said. “I wanted our kids to be looked at along with the premier programs in the entire area. We had a lot of good support when I took over at Gateway Tech and that made a big difference."

Gateway Tech won its initial district championships in 1995 and 1996, but they were the Jaguars were bounced in the sectional playoffs by state powers Cor jesu and Jackson, respectively.

In 1997, the Jaguars emerged as the powerhouse program in the state. With the motto, “Our Mission of recognition” the Jaguars won the state championship and finished with a perfect 28-0 record.

The Jaguars’ official coming out party in 1997 when they defeated perennial state power St. Joseph’s Academy at the Dr. Martin Luther King Classic at Maryville University. A packed house of spectators watched the upstart Jaguars upend St. Joe’s to officially introduced themselves to the statewide basketball conscience.

“That game really put Gateway Tech on the map,” Curtis said. “When you beat a great program like St. Joe’s, people are going to take notice.”

Just two months later, the Jaguars defeated Jackson 42-41 to win their first state championship, touching off an emotional celebration, which included a tearful Curtis in the post-game press conference.