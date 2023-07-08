St. Louis City reports alarming opioid death numbers

In 2021, the number of overdose-related deaths, including those that were caused by opioids, was 4,571, according to the dashboard.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, St. Louis City has reported higher rates of anxiety and depression symptoms and more substance use among adults. The region also has the highest rates of emergency room visits due to drug overdose and mental health concerns compared to the rest of the St. Louis region and the state, according to a statement on their website.

Due to these alarming numbers, the City of St. Louis Department of Health Behavioral Health Bureau launched the second phase of its plan to address this crisis following months of evaluations and meetings with more than 100 stakeholders.

“Mental health and substance abuse disorders in our city have been on the rise in recent years,” Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis, Director of Health for the City of St. Louis said in a statement.

The process for the bureau started through a partnership between the City of St. Louis and the CDC Foundation, beginning with utilizing seven CDC Foundation employees and now moves forward with the first five Department of Health staff in St. Louis with additional positions open.

“As a public health professional, the numbers are alarming because these two problems can snowball into other concerns. Bold action is the only solution, and we’re looking forward to delivering data-driven solutions in the years to come,” Davis said.

This phase also includes a preliminary opioid dashboard with information available about fatality rates by drug type, demographic data, and an STL behavioral health resources map.

The city reported 405 overdose-related deaths in 2022. According to the City’s opioid dashboard, 376 of the overdose-related deaths were caused by opioids.

In 2021, the number of overdose-related deaths, including those that were caused by opioids, was 4,571, according to the dashboard.

The dashboard also lists a comprehensive list of community resources including CareSTL Health, Affinia Healthcare and Preferred Family Health Inc.

The Department is prioritizing behavioral health as part of a comprehensive public health approach by working to include a sustainable focus to improve access to mental healthcare and treat substance abuse, specifically opioid abuse, in St. Louis.

"Public health is public safety," Mayor Tishaura O. Jones said in a statement on the public health department’s website. "Through the coordinated efforts of the Department of Health and many community partners, the Behavioral Health Bureau's forward-thinking strategy will make our city safer by addressing the root causes of crime and supporting the mental health and substance use needs of St. Louis residents."

The City of St. Louis Department of Health will prioritize behavioral health as part of its comprehensive, equitable public health approach.

“Our city, like any city, faces many challenges,” Behavioral Health Bureau Chief Dr. Julie Gary said. “One of those challenges is statistically high rates of mental health and substance abuse disorders. I’m looking forward to solving these problems with our new bureau team through increased resources dedicated to behavioral health and strong community partnerships.”

The new Bureau’s objectives include creating equitable and culturally competent systems-level linkages to care for substance use and overdose prevention and increasing the availability, accessibility, and safe use of demographically inclusive qualitative and quantitative substance use data.