Lambert airport earns Airport Health Accreditation

"We believe this accreditation shows STL is dedicated to doing the utmost to keep our passengers safe during this period of COVID-19"

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Lambert International Airport is among member airports of the Airports Council International trade group that recently earned Airport Health Accreditation for its efforts to provide a safer airport experience.

The health accreditation process is voluntary, initiated by the airport and is open to all Council member airports of all sizes in all regions. As travel restrictions were lifted at airports around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Council states on its website that many health-related measures were implemented to protect passengers and workers. Those measures include cleaning and disinfection, physical distancing (where feasible and practical), staff protection, physical layout, passenger communications and passenger facilities.

The Council said all passenger areas and processes are considered in the certification process, including terminal access, check-in areas, security screening, boarding gates, lounges, retail, food and beverages, gate equipment such as boarding bridges, escalators and elevators, border control areas and facilities (in collaboration with authorities), baggage claim area and arrivals exit.

“We believe this accreditation shows STL is dedicated to doing the utmost to keep our passengers safe during this period of COVID-19,” said Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge, director of St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

“Each day is a new challenge in keeping our own standards at their highest to ensure our passengers’ health and safety,” she said.

The standards are from ACI’s Aviation Business Restart and Recovery guidelines and recommendations made by the International Civil Aviation Organization’s Recovery Task Force.

According to ACI, “This accreditation program is designed to help reassure the traveling public that airport facilities remain safe and that precautions are being taken to reduce any risk to their health.”