Therapy is for everyone, including Black men

It is now well documented how the isolation during the pandemic negatively affected children and the elderly. However, even prior to the pandemic, Black men have been suffering in silence with their mental health issues.

As a community, we must eliminate the stigma of seeking therapy and allow Black men to express their humanness without fear of ridicule.

Black men face many challenges that are unique and have a significant impact on their mental health. These challenges faced by Black men shape how they view their future and how they respond to future adverse events. One significant issue that has been identified as affecting the mental health of Black men is racism.

Shopping while black, interviewing while black, and driving while black are just a few of the scenarios where Black men experience racial microaggressions. These daily traumas occur everywhere: malls, grocery stores, on college campuses, and even in their own neighborhoods. Remember Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr? Dr. Gates, a renowned Harvard University professor and the host of his own television show on PBS, was stopped by campus security while trying to enter his own home.

Racism has been found to be one of the significant contributors to the high rates of depression, anxiety, anger, and stress among Black men. The impact of racism, however, varies according to their social class and other factors such as education level.

The mental health of Black men is also affected by societal pressures to follow stereotypical masculine ideals. Cultural and societal beliefs that demand men be strong, unemotional, and independent make it difficult for men to openly express their feelings and vulnerabilities which affect their mental health. Furthermore, men that come from families that expect traditional gender roles may consider sadness expressions as “unmanly.”

Convincing Black men to see a doctor is a challenge within itself but convincing them to seek therapy is an entirely different uphill battle. Black men are less likely to seek help or receive mental health services for a variety of distinct factors such as stigma, lack of financial resources, cultural beliefs, and lack of access. Stigma is a significant obstacle to mental care for Black people, not just men. For some Black men, receiving mental health services may appear to them to be a sign of weakness or failure. Our society fuels such thoughts by making comments like: “he’s crazy or he’s touched in the head.”

Other barriers include accessibility. For instance, mental health providers may not reside within areas accessible by public transportation. There is also a lack of mental health professionals who are black. Research has shown that people of color prefer providers with similar ethnic backgrounds. Furthermore, appointments to see mental health professionals may be months away.

In addition, adverse childhood experiences such as housing instability, food insecurity, gang violence, and sexual abuse also contribute to the mental health state of Black men. We now know that trauma experienced by pregnant women can affect the DNA of their unborn child. Therefore, many Black men have “inherited” this trauma gene which has also contributed negatively to their mental health.