Trap music icons bringing exclusive show to STL

It generated mainstream success for several southern-based rappers who lyrically shared rags to riches stories that included dealing drugs in “trap houses” and distributing mixtapes and CDs on street corners.

From jail time to gun charges, these rappers were open about their rough-and-tumble beginnings and daily struggles.

The “Legends Never Die” tour presented by D Smooth ENT comes to the Enterprise Center on April 8, and will highlight trap music icons including the self-proclaimed “King of the South,” T.I., fellow Atlanta native Jeezy, and Baton Rouge superstars and longtime friends, Boosie and Webbie.

T.I. has recorded 11 studio albums including “Paper Trail,” which sold almost 600,000 copies the first week after its release in September 2008 and became his best-selling album.

He soon transitioned from rapping to acting, making his debut in, “ATL,” a film centered around the culture and way of life in Atlanta.

He also runs his independent record label, Grand Hustle Records, is a real estate investor, and reality TV star. No stranger to the art of taking risks, he most recently has added standup comedy to his resume.

Reviews on his comedy act have been solid.

“T.I. did a surprise set. He was actually pretty good! They sent out a security force to prevent people from recording,” a source told Page Six.

Music wise T.I.’s last album “The L.I.B.R.A.” was released in October 2020. The single “Active” featuring Kevin Gates was released earlier this month, and will be on his upcoming album “Kill the King.”

T.I. recently sparked controversy over “Active,” for addressing Boosie’s claims of him being a “snitch.” St. Louis will get to see how this plays out on stage.

Boosie, a favorite of hip-hop fans in St. Louis, has released 13 studio albums going back to the 1990s.

His recent album release “Lines for Valentines,” was on Valentine’s Day.

His career has sometimes been overshadowed by his controversial takes online and in social media. Similar to his run-in with T.I., Boosie coined Gunna as “a rat.”

TMZ reported he mocked Tekashi 6ix9ine being beaten in a gym sauna, claiming “snitches get stitches.”

Jeezy, another St. Louis favorite, released his major label debut, “Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101 in July 2005.” It debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200, and sold 172,000 copies in its first week.

He released “Sno Fall,” last year and he stays busy between music projects with real estate investment, and brand partnerships with Defiance Fuel, Avion Tequila, and Naud Spirits.