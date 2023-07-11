Urban Expo Back to School Fair August 3-6

Festival highlights include health screenings, social and senior services opportunities, haircuts, live entertainment, and free food.

The summer event attracts over 27,000 residents and offers book bags, shoes, and school supplies to youth. SLPS officials will be onsite to assist with transportation, enrollment, and other school-related questions and concerns.

The festival includes over 350 partners. Nonprofit and civic organizations provide information about topics such as housing, jobs, public safety, and education; as well as social services including health screenings, utility assistance and financial literacy.

The Expo Career Fair is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday August 4 and will feature more than 60 companies. Resumes and business attire are requested for the event, and supportive services will be available.

The Fair is sponsored by the Regional Business Council, Urban League SOS program, stl.works, and Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development. Onsite hiring and job placement opportunities are available to qualified attendees.

The Urban Expo will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, August 5. Booths include two chairs, a skirted table signage for the participating company’s name and more.

Volunteers are needed to help the four-day educational and entertainment expo run smoothly.

“Without volunteers, the Expo would be for more limited in what it can do for our community,” said Michael McMillian, Urban League president and CEO.

All attendees are required to visit all the resource booths before receiving free items. Festival highlights include health screenings, social and senior services opportunities, haircuts, live entertainment, and free food.