Urban League and partners on path to improving healthcare for underserved

According to the American College of Radiology, there is a 15.3% shortage of radiology technologists.

SSM Health and Siemens Healthineers have announced a 10-year strategic partnership designed to expand access to high-quality care and training of future health care workers.

Siemens Healthineers, an international pioneer in medical technology, will provide SSM Health with access to innovations and best practices in diagnostic imaging, technology, and software. It will also offer education and other on-site support.

To help advance health equity, the organizations will also jointly invest in programs that expand early detection and management of chronic disease for underserved and vulnerable individuals in the communities SSM Health serves, both urban and rural.

The partnership will help address a critical shortage of radiologic technologists by implementing local imaging apprenticeship programs, beginning with the local Urban League affiliate.

The programs will expand employment opportunities, provide training, and foster mentorship for local youth through the Urban League’s Save Our Sons & Save Our Sisters initiatives.

"We are extremely excited to build on our longstanding relationship with SSM and join Siemens Healthineers in this groundbreaking partnership to recruit, train, and place women and people of color in a lucrative and growing career field," said Michael P. McMillan Urban League President and CEO.

Radiologic technologists perform diagnostic imaging examinations on patients. MRI technologists operate magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners to create diagnostic images.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that radiologic and MRI technologist employment will grow 9% by 2020. Overall employment between 2021 and 2031 was projected to grow 6%, creating almost 17,000 each year on average over the decade.

The median annual wage for magnetic resonance imaging technologists was $77,360 in May 2021, and the median annual wage for radiologic technologists and technicians was $61,370.

Jeremy Fotheringham, SSM Health regional president, said the healthcare provider is working to ensure all people have access to high-quality, compassionate, and affordable care.

“But we can’t do this alone,” Fotheringham said.

“Siemens Healthineers shares our deep-rooted commitment to innovation, quality, and value. We are thrilled to partner with them in our mission to transform health care delivery and address the health equity gap in our communities.”

SSM Health, which serves the comprehensive health needs of communities in Missouri, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Wisconsin, is also expanding its relationship with Varian, a Siemens Healthineers company.

Through Varian’s Advanced Oncology Solutions (AOS) portfolio, SSM Health can integrate oncology services, optimize the utilization of diagnostic imaging equipment and technology, improve clinical and operational effectiveness, and enhance patient outcomes, according to a release.

“Our partnership with SSM Health will serve the local communities, taking into account the social and environmental determinants that influence patient health in support of long-term well-being,” said David Pacitti, president and head of the Americas, Siemens Healthineers.