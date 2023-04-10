Wesley Bell to keynote Ferguson Youth Initiative Brunch

The 2023 theme is Helping Youth Create Pathways to a Brighter, Healthier Future.

Bell will keynote the FYI 13th Annual Fundraiser Brunch at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Ferguson Community Center on 1050 Smith Avenue, Ferguson, MO 63135.

Bell has served as an Emeritus Board Member of the Ferguson Youth Initiative, is a former Ferguson City Council Member, and a municipal prosecutor in St. Louis County.

"We are very excited to be celebrating 13 years of empowering teens from Ferguson and surrounding communities,” said Aaron M. Harris, Ferguson Youth Initiative executive director.

“Our programs address social issues by empowering youth, and through this network, we will be able to extend our range and broaden our impact in the community.”

The STEAM Middle School will provide entertainment for the event, which local community stakeholders will attend.

FYI empowers teens from Ferguson and surrounding communities to become productive, positive, and contributing members of the community.

Its initiatives include the Drop-In afterschool program that provides teens in Ferguson and neighboring communities safe places for supportive social activities and mentoring.

FYI Next Steps prepares teens to enter the workforce through job training and placement with local employers.

SPOT 394 and SLAM, respectively, offer teens a monthly opportunity to play pick-up sports and showcase creative talents through artistic expression, including spoken word, karaoke, singing, rapping, dancing, comedic talents, painting and sketching.

Tickets for the FYI Fundraiser Brunch may be purchased online at https://www.Eventbrite.com/e/532242249897.

