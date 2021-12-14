Witty Kids Holiday a welcome yule time event

The Witty Kids book series encourages kids to choose the STEM path

The event returns this year as community leaders Urban League and Ameren have teamed to help ensure kids in the community have a wonderful holiday season. Witty Kids author Rebecca T. Clark toasted the newly formed sponsorship.

“The Urban League and Ameren sponsorships are important to me because I wanted to collaborate and create partnerships with staples in St. Louis that have strong community outreach and emphasis empowering family & communities,” she said.

“It’s important for Witty Kids to partner with Ameren and technical companies because part of my message pushes STEM occupations,” Clark said.

“This year, families can come out and take a photo with Santa, pick up the Witty Kids book series and have them signed by Clark. There will be a story time, a balloon designer on hand, and they’ll leave with treats and hot chocolate. This event is for all ages and an opportunity to support small businesses will be available as local vendors will set up shop.”

Cynthia Wilson, Urban League division operating officer, said the partnership between the Urban League and Witty Kids is important “because education is the most important investment a person can make as it is critical to reducing many inequities within our society.”

“We encourage parents to become active in their children's learning by participating in family engagement opportunities,” she added.

Clark is a graduate of Southeast Missouri State University, where she earned her B. S in Business Technology and then earned a Master of Arts in Communications from Lindenwood University.

“Anything you want to achieve you start by dreaming and exploring the imagination. We believe we are all artist and creatives of our own story. Witty Kids provides children's books that give life to the imagination and exploring endless possibilities,” Clark states on her website.

“As readers, we instantly form an image of the text we are reading. As a children’s book author, my passion is to encourage the reader to dream and visualize your own story.The motto of Witty Kids is ‘When imagination talks to you, get creative and go on reading adventures to explore.”’