World Wide Technology Raceway recognized for diversity

The raceway partnered on a youth outreach program with the Jackie Joyner Kersee Foundation (JJK), NASCAR Diversity & Inclusion and NASCAR Acceleration Nation

MADISON, Ill — World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, received the Track Award during the 13th annual NASCAR Drive for Diversity awards ceremony on Friday, October 9.

The raceway partnered on a youth outreach program with the Jackie Joyner Kersee Foundation (JJK), NASCAR Diversity & Inclusion and NASCAR Acceleration Nation. During the summer of 2019, WWT Raceway personnel visited JJK’s center along with NASCAR drivers and assisted with an iRacing program at JJK. More than 11,000 children and their families were treated to a day at the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race.

WWTR owner and CEO Curtis Francois said the award is a tremendous honor “represents a collective, focused and sustained effort by our team, our partners and the entire community.”

Francois took over the facility in 2011.

“Our commitment to diversity and inclusion is not new. For nine years, we’ve worked with local schools to make meaningful introductions to motorsports, to identify its many career paths and to ultimately provide jobs in auto racing. We’ve worked closely with Jackie Joyner-Kersee and the JJK Center to bring racing to her kids via STEM educational programs. Our karting complex and related programs are designed to provide hands-on experience and the ability to compete at the grassroots level, with scholarship programs to further reduce barriers,” Francois said.

“Last year, we were blessed to have Dave Steward and World Wide Technology become an invaluable partner, growing the good in the St. Louis region and setting an example for what is possible in communities elsewhere. I want to thank the France Family and NASCAR for their continued leadership and for recognizing World Wide Technology Raceway for its commitment to a more diverse and inclusive motorsports community. The foundation is set, strong and it's only the beginning.”