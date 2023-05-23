Youths wanted for advice, also employment for the City Youth Council

The council gives young people a direct way to inform municipal policies and programs which affect their lives.

Applications for the City Youth Council are now being accepted online and its members will meet monthly over a two-year term to advise the Mayor and the Board of Aldermen on issues impacting young residents.

The council is made up of 21 youth members and three adult members. Fifteen of those members will be selected by the Board of Aldermen through an open application process and six will be appointed directly by the Mayor’s Office.

The first meeting will be held at City Hall at 6 p.m. July 10 and dinner will be provided. Council members will decide where and when future meetings will be scheduled.

Megan Green serves as president of the Board of Aldermen and her office will send all eligible applications from each ward to its Alderperson.

An Alderperson may reach out to applicants for additional information, to set up an interview and/or to inform them if they are selected as nominee to the Youth Council.

The council’s three adult members will include the Mayor’s Senior Advisor on Children, Youth and Families, a representative from the Health & Human Development Committee and a representative from St. Louis Public Schools or a nonprofit organization serving the City’s youth.

The application is open to city residents between 12 and 18 years of age who can fulfill a two-year term. Applications must be submitted online by 11: 59 p.m. Friday June 2, 2023. St. Louis City Youth Council Application (google.com)

Applications are also open for the STL Youth Jobs summer program, for both job seekers and businesses. Last summer, the program placed nearly 500 young people in jobs.

There are job opportunities in fiends including health care, childcare, animal rescue, retail, and hospitality.

To apply: Job Seekers https://www.stlyouthjobs.org/apply. Employers https://www.stlyouthjobs.org/hire

