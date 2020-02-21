ST. LOUIS — St. Louis native and actress Jenna Fischer's dream run as a Blues fan is continuing to get better and better.

Fischer tweeted on Friday that the Stanley Cup (yes the actual Stanley Cup) made a stop by her house. Consider us all jealous.

In Fischer's tweet, she said her son brought his hockey team, her husband's hockey buddies and even some other Blues fans over to see the Cup up close.

And yes, even her cat got in on the fun and sat inside the Cup.

Fischer has been living her best Blues life over the past eight months.

She was a fixture during the Blues' Stanley Cup run cheering on her hometown Blues from the stands and on social media. And earlier this year she was an honorary captain for the 2020 All-Star Game in St. Louis, captaining the Atlantic Division to a second place finish.

We caught up with Fischer after the All-Star Game to talk about her whirlwind of a weekend, and her "feud" with former "Office" co-star and huge Boston Bruins fan John Krasinski.

Fischer is most known for her role as Pam Beesly on the NBC sitcom, and went to Nerinx Hall High School in St. Louis.

