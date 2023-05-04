St. Louisan advances Tuesday night on 'The Voice'

The St. Louis native performed "I Heard It Through the Grapevine" by Marvin Gaye.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis native Neil Salsich advanced Tuesday night during NBC's "The Voice" battle round.

The 34-year-old appeared on the competition show's season 23 premiere and turned the chairs of each coach -- Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan --- during blind auditions.

He performed "Honky Tonk Blues" by Hank Williams and Shelton claimed the singer for his team after using his single "block" of the season against Clarkson.

Tuesday night, Salsich entered the second stage of the show, "the battles," where the coaches put two of their artists into a singing match. The coach would then select one of them to advance to the next round, "the knockouts."

His battle partner, Alex Whalen, left the show due to personal reasons and Salsich moved on to the next round.

The St. Louis native performed "I Heard It Through the Grapevine" by Marvin Gaye.

"Neil's performance was completely comfortable. I mean, the guy really did own the moment," Shelton said after the performance. "He blew the coaches away, and I just think America's going to fall in love with this guy."

Watch Neil Salsich's full performance:

Watch more of "The Voice" and follow along with Salsich's journey on Team Blake at 7 p.m. Mondays and 8 p.m. Tuesdays on NBC.