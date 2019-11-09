ST. LOUIS — One Cardinal Way apartments are now available for leasing, the Cardinals announced on Tuesday.

The apartments are in the prime spot for Cardinals fans.

One Cardinal Way is located in Ballpark Village. ‘Your address is an everyday invitation to live like a Cardinal,’ The Cardinals said.

The apartment building is scheduled to open in the summer of 2020. It offers breathtaking views of Busch Stadium, the Gateway Arch, Mississippi River and the St. Louis skyline.

The 297-unit tower will feature one bedroom, two bedroom and penthouse apartment homes with floor-to-ceiling windows, chef-inspired kitchens, top-of-the-line appliances, luxury finishes and views.

According to a press release, One Cardinal Way will offer residents over 15,000 square feet of interior and exterior amenity space including: expansive outdoor terrace with direct views into Busch Stadium, infinity edge pool, demonstration kitchen, full-service indoor-outdoor bar, fitness center, in-building secured parking, 24-hour lobby attendant and personal concierge services.

For more information or to schedule a tour, email info@onecardinalway.com or call 314-621-0001. The One Cardinal Way Leasing Office and Model Unit is located on the north side of Ballpark Village at 601 Clark Avenue.

