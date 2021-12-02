These caves in Lincoln County could be yours for $4M

The Trinity Underground mine system sits on 40 acres in Elsberry, Missouri. The property also features a spring-fed lake.

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — If you've ever wanted to own part of Missouri's mining history, now is your chance, but it'll cost you $4,000,000.

According to the listing from The Rick & Tracy Ellis real estate team, the Trinity Underground mine system sits on 40 acres in Elsberry, Missouri. The limestone mines offer hundreds of thousands of square feet of naturally cooled space that could be used for a wide variety of projects or business ventures.

The massive expanse was first mined in 1904 by the Crystal Carbonate Lime Company in 1904, and the property was once owned by the family of Missouri Senator Clarence Cannon when he married into the family of the original owners.

The property has been sold just once since being purchased and established in 1857, but now it is on the market again.

The largest of the limestone mines is 417,000 square feet of dry, solid space that has never flooded or experienced shifting rocks in all of the 116 years it's existed. The two-level expanse has high ceilings and is accessible by railroad tracks.

The second-largest mine also has two levels and sports three entrances that open up to 21,000 square feet of space. The smallest of the mines has plenty of room to drive in and has 3,000 square feet of space.

Just outside of the largest mine, the property offers a spring-fed lake "overflowing with fish" that the listing says would be perfect for swimming, canoeing and fishing.

For more information about the property, you can call The Rick & Tracy Ellis real estate team at 636-699-2197 or 636-229-3702.

