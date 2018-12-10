ST. LOUIS — Pietro’s is a family restaurant. John Iovaldi’s family opened it in 1960.

“We’re your typical, south side Italian-American restaurant,” said Iovaldi.

For decades, they’ve never had a problem until early Friday morning. A thief or thieves broke open the front door.

As soon as they got in, they ripped out the alarm control panel. The restaurant has several surveillance cameras inside and outside, but the thieves also stole the equipment that stores the video footage.

They broke into the locked office and went for the cash.

“It was several thousand,” Iovaldi said. “You know, it was a couple days’ worth of business. With insurance and everything, we'll survive. In the end, it's just money.”

However, there was something else in the office that didn’t belong to Pietro’s. The restaurant had collected donations for a non-profit, ‘Our Little Haven.’

“It's for abused and neglected children,” Iovaldi said. “It's one we've always responded to and feel it's one of the best charities out there.”

Once a week, Pietro’s runs a dinner special. In turn, customers make a donation to Our Little Haven. The thieves stole some of the donation envelopes.

“I don't think they realized what it was,” Iovaldi said.

But, Iovaldi is hopeful the community will step up.

“The community really supports us,” he said. “I'm sure we'll make it back up. People have been generous.”

Another restaurant about a mile away from Pietro's was also broken into. Thieves broke the door at Brazie’s but did not steal anything.

