ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man felt violated after crooks targeted his home several times in the last few years.

The most recent happened last week.

For the last few years, James St. John said thieves have stolen several items from his home. It's why he got a high-tech security system, but these crooks have figured out how to avoid getting caught.

"I'm tired of feeling like I have to keep fighting just to keep a good home," he said. "We've had our cars broken into three times. We've had unwanted trespassers in our backyard and now we've been broken into our backyard twice."

He considered his neighborhood safe, but the recent crimes have made him question his security.

"It makes me want to move out of the city. It makes me not want to be here because of all the crime and theft around us," St. John said.

Within the last few months, St. John said crooks have targeted his home twice, but this time he caught one of them on camera.

"What we caught on video footage was somebody walking forth and back in the alley and then pulled the plank off right here and reach inside and undo the lock," he said.

The video showed the thief walking into his backyard then hiding behind his plants for two minutes. The crook then headed to the shed, where he ripped off the door handle and stole St. John's lawnmower.

"They hid behind plants where the security system couldn't see him. he said. "I think we have been targeted. I think that being in the neighborhood that we live in that we are targets."

He believes the thieves are outsmarting the security cameras.

"This person is actively trying thwart the system because i think he knows what he's doing because he's targeted us twice now," St. John said. Everything stays locked now. we are now a locked down compound because I don't want to feel like someone is out there to get us."

St. John told 5 On Your Side he questions if he should stay in his neighborhood or continue to fight

"We’re not sure if we’re going to move out the neighborhood or fight the good fight. We’re hoping that someone can help us out,” he said.

St. John said he filed a police report, but he wants his local representatives to do more like add more security cameras. He hopes his case will push police to make more patrols in his neighborhood.

© 2018 KSDK