Thieves steal equipment from Lincoln County program for athletes with special needs, organizers say

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — The Lincoln County Roadrunners are not letting stolen equipment stop play.

Thieves broke into their storage locker in Troy, Missouri, three weeks ago, stealing softball, baseball and soccer equipment, coach Suzanne Clarke said.

“It was double hurt,” Clarke said. “Everything we get is donated or we have to raise the money to purchase it."

The Roadrunners are affiliated with the Special Olympics. There are roughly 75 athletes of all ages and skill ranges that compete on a regular basis.

"They come from group homes or they are lucky enough to somehow live on their own and nobody watches over them except us," Clarke said. "When they get on the court, the field, the track, they are regular people. They get to participate and just the joy they see makes my day."

She and her son Cauy encourage everyone to get involved with a nearby Special Olympics organization near you.

"I love (competing), It means everything," he said.

The organization has already seen a tremendous outpouring of support from the community. But this mother wants to give a wake-up call to those with ill intent.

"Why take someone else’s stuff?” Suzanne said. “It doesn't belong to you; you don’t have a right to go into someone else’s storage unit. Leave it alone."