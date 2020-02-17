ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after vandals struck at two locations on Washington Avenue Monday morning.

The incidents happened at around 6:30 a.m.

A U.S. Bank ATM on 1300 Washington Ave. was damaged, and a glass door to the mixed-use Roberts Galerie building on 1224 Washington Ave. was smashed open.

KSDK

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department had the areas taped off while officers investigated. Police did not say whether anything was stolen.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

