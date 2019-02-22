O'FALLON, Illinois — Motorcycles aren't the easiest thing to steal, but early Friday morning, thieves raided a dealer, and got away with five.



O'Fallon police said about five guys busted into the MetroEast Motorsports on Frontage Road around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

The thieves got away with five 2019 Kawasaki Ninjas.

•Green 2018 Kawasaki Ninja ZX14R

•Green 2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX14R

•Green 2019 Kawasaki Ninja 636

•Green and black 2019 Kawasaki Ninja Z650

•Silver 2018 Kawasaki Ninja ZX6R

One of them didn't even have a battery, so they had to drag it.

"It's disheartening, but this is business and we'll move on and make it more secure and relax more at night so well be more secure about what we're doing," said the owner, Bret Boyd.

Boyd says it's not all bad, since the bad guys were all caught on camera.

It's footage he's keeping close to help police put the brakes on this case.



