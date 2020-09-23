Things to do during the fall in the St. Louis area

Looking for something socially distant to do this fall? We've got you covered!

ST. LOUIS — Sept. 22 is the first official day of fall!

If you’re looking for something to do this season in the St. Louis area, 5 On Your Side has gathered up some ideas.

If we missed one of your favorite fall spots, click here to send us an email

Take a hike at Castlewood State Park.

Missouri State Parks has implemented a number of measures designed to maintain required social distancing and protect visitors, volunteers and staff, according to its website, click here for more.

Missouri State Parks said Castlewood is considered one of the best mountain biking locations in the St. Louis area. Good fishing, broad meadows filled with wildlife, and plenty of recreational facilities make the park a favorite for people who want an adventure or just to get away.

Looking for some views and wine? There's a large patio at Chandler Hill Vineyards.

This winery said it is following COVID-19 safety precautions with tables 6-feet apart at minimum as well as additional safety measures following the National Restaurant Association’s COVID-19 guidelines, click here for more information

It's located at 596 Defiance Road in Defiance.

Take a stroll through Citygarden or the Arch grounds for some pretty photos or pack a lunch and have a picnic.

The tram at the Arch is also open for rides to the top.

Citygarden is located at 801 Market St.

Eckert’s

This spot has been a fall family favorite for years! You can pick your own apples at the Belleville, Grafton and Millstadt farms this fall. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, reservations are required. There are also pumpkins at each location.

At the Millstadt Farm, there's haunted hayrides and you can rent a bonfire pit. Click here to purchase tickets or reserve a bonfire pit

Hit the paths at Forest Park or pack a picnic for Art Hill! Great place to enjoy the weather.

More perfect views from a winery! The tasting room and its patio where you can see all the falls colors are open.

According to its website, there are also COVID-19 safety measures in place.

The winery is located at 201 Montelle Drive, PO Box 8 in Augusta.

Ready to get into the fall spirit with some animals?

There will be several fall events at the Saint Louis Zoo this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, including Autumn with the Animals, Boo at the Zoo and Halloweekends.

Several protocols will remain in place as the pandemic continues. Guests over the age of 9 are required to wear face coverings, which must cover the nose and mouth, while visiting the zoo.

The zoo is located at 1 Government Dr. in St. Louis.

This spot has been around for more than 30 years. There's pumpkins, jelly and jams, fresh baked bread and fun things for kids to enjoy.