HILLSBORO, Mo. — Hillsboro High School will increase monitoring of restrooms after the message 'Let's shoot up the school' was found written on the wall of a boy's restroom.

The message was discovered at around 2 p.m. Wednesday and was reported to police.

This is the third such message found since Nov. 13 in the Hillsboro school district.

A graffiti message that read “shoot up the school, beware on 11/26” was found in the girls’ restroom Monday morning. Police were notified immediately. A similar message reading ‘shoot the school up’ was found inside a girls’ restroom at the same school on Nov. 13.

Because of the recent incidents, school leaders said there will be limited access to the restrooms during classes and the restrooms will be monitored by staff members between classes at the junior high and high schools.

