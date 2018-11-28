CLAYTON, Mo. — “I go home and I feel like a king,” said Bob Mendelson of his spin class.

If he’s the king, his domain is a spin studio at Wellbridge Athletic Club in Clayton. His anthem is on shuffle—songs from “Les Miserables” fade into Pitbull over the speakers.

“It’s been a wonderful thing for me not to be bound by the music of my generation,” said Mendelson, clicking through the playlist.

And as king, Mendelson takes his rightful seat at the front of the class, leading a group of tired spinners.

“Bob is my hero! He is my inspiration,” said Leo Wilson, who takes classes with Mendelson at the gym.

Early into the workout, “Anything Goes” plays over the sound of the stationary bikes.

“This is the only thing in the room that’s older than I am! This song,” said Mendelson.

That’s because Mendelson is 90 years old—but good luck keeping up.

“Some think how does this guy—I shouldn’t be in here. I’m not going to get a workout,” he said. “And of course that’s all they need to do is to have that look.”

“I play ‘em hard,” he laughs.

It's been his attitude since he first became certified as a spin instructor about 20 years ago (yes, when he was 70). And Mendelson says the workout should be hard—because life itself is hard. But, like life, it’s still a fun ride.

“The only way I”ve ever gotten through life is to keep doing things,” he said. “Over time that’s the way I got through school and got through OCS and the Coast Guard.”

He remembers the Great Depression.

“I’ve worked all my life since I was 10 years old.” He looks around the studio. This is far from that time. “This is vanilla ice cream!”

Mendelson is quick in the saddle—but slow to brag.

“I don’t know that I look so good for 90,” he said. “I was looking at myself and thinking, what’s this old guy doing here at the gym?”

Here’s what he’s doing: he’s helping his students push harder, smile more, and tackle whatever obstacles he—or life—bring next.

“He is a superb guy in fit condition—that’s the way I want to be,” said Wilson.

“To move when you don’t feel like moving,” said Mendelson, “the greatest thrill you can get in life is knowing that you can face it.”

