ST. LOUIS — Summer Kroell couldn't have been more excited to be going to the game with her family Saturday night -- even though she's a Cardinals fan and they’re Cubs fans.

How does that work out?

Kroell said it's actually not a problem that they're all related and root for rival teams. But they do have some rules.

"We stay in our own areas when we're watching the games," she said. "We try not to talk about it like politics, so you know, it is what it is.”

So there's no mudslinging or anything like that?

“No, No," Kroell said. "Maybe a few curse words, but that's about it."

Rooting for 'the other team' is nothing new for this family. It began a couple of generations ago.

Candice Gills is a Cubs fan. "My grandmother is a Cardinal fan," she said. "She's a diehard Cardinal fan. She's 92 years old, has been a Cardinals fan ever since watching baseball with her dad.”

And she's okay with her granddaughter being a Cubs fan -- her dad was a Cubs fan, too.

But how does Candice’s husband, Robert Gills, deal with it?

“Actually I'm a Braves fan," Robert said. "So I'm just here for support."

The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs rivalry is one of the most bitter rivalries in Major League Baseball. But for this family, it's all fun and games. Most of the time.

So who did they think would win Saturday's game?

“Cardinals,” said Kroell. “Cubs," said Robert.

RELATED: Cardinals are in the playoffs, here's what has to happen for them to win the Central

RELATED: St. Louis native becomes first U.S. woman to win gold in hammer throw at World Championships