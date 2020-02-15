ST. LOUIS — A record $27.4 billion is the amount of money expected to be spent on Valentine's Day, according to the National Retail Federation. That's 32% up from last year's record of $20.7 billion.

On average, one person is spending $196.31, which is 21% more than last year's previous record of $161.96.

RELATED: Why is February 14 the holiday of romance?

And local businesses in the St. Louis area are seeing the positive effects of these numbers.

"This is the biggest day of the year," said Chuck Knoll of Walter Knoll Florist. "There's more revenue coming in, more business being done than any other time of the year."

KSDK

He said their first customer came in around 4:30 Friday morning.

After snowy and icy conditions in the past few weeks, business owners said the weather put a dent on sales.

RELATED: Snow tapers out overnight, possibility for flash freezing on roads Thursday morning

RELATED: Storm Alert | Cold rain, some snow coming Wednesday

RELATED: Another round of wintry weather expected to hit the bi-state Wednesday

Andy Karandzieff over at Crown Candy Kitchen has been working hard this week to make up for some lost change.

"You lose your revenue, your employees lose their wages," he said.

But he's thankful for the day of love.

"The day before and the day of are the busiest days of the year for candy. We probably went through 1,000 pounds of chocolate."

KSDK

At Guido's on the Hill, they're also excited that the 14th of February is giving them a boost. Hostess Jen Luksza says, "It's the busiest night of year. I think a lot of the weather forecast, we’re slower, it’s challenging. So, we love Valentine's Day, it’s our favorite!"

But it's more than just the money. Businesses say they're happy to spread the love and celebrate a day that's near and dear to their heart.