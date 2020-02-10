Catholic Supply store murder suspect’s trial postponed

Jamie Schmidt was shot and killed at the store in Ballwin in November 2018

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis County judge agreed to postpone the trial of a man accused of killing a woman at a Catholic Supply store in St. Louis County in 2018.

Thomas Bruce’s trial was originally scheduled for Oct. 13. Bruce requested the delay because of COVID-19 restrictions. A new date has not been set.

Bruce is accused of going into the Catholic Supply store in Ballwin on Nov. 19, 2018 where investigators said he shot and killed Jamie Schmidt. Prosecutors said he shot her after she refused his sexual demands. Bruce also accused of sexually assaulting two other women inside the store, according to police.

