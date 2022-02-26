Thousands descend Saturday on Soulard for Mardi Gras Parade

Artist Cbabi Bayoc served as the grand marshal, riding in front of a float bearing many of his murals.

ST. LOUIS — Thousands of people descended Saturday on Soulard for the 2022 Bud Light Grand Parade, and although it was cold, it was also sunny.

Artist Cbabi Bayoc served as the grand marshal, riding in front of a float bearing many of his murals.

"It's cool to be honored by the city and honored by the neighborhood," said Bayoc. "I love south city. I love St. Louis. So this is dope."

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Harrison Bader, this year's Mardi Gras king, rode the Rex float.

"I am, in fact, the Rex," said Bader. “It's a new word in my vocabulary. I've come to adopt it. This really is a great experience.”

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones also celebrated Mardi Gras.

"Oh, it’s wonderful," said Jones. "I'm just so happy that Mardi Gras has returned to St. Louis and we're able to get out and celebrate."

St. Louisian Brian Wahby was a part of the Mardi Gras parade before it became known outside of Soulard.

"It's great to be back," said Wahby. "It's a wonderful St. Louis tradition. I go all over the county and tell people about Soulard Mardi Gras and they say, 'I know about that!'"

South of downtown St. Louis, in the heart of Soulard, is where the crowds turned out several people deep along the parade route.

"We walked a long way," said Marc Patterson.

Carrie Panega explained what she liked about the experience: "the crowds, the people, the parade ... it's just a good time."

"I love it," said college student Sam Harrington. "It's very fun. I'm glad it's back."