Servicemembers among the thousands that line I-70 to honor fallen Marine

"It makes me emotional considering that I wish I was there,” said Corporal Jasmine Dee

ST. PETERS, Mo. — Thousands stood to show their respect as 20-year-old Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz was brought home for the final time.

"It's very emotional right now,” said Maria Harvey.

From Lambert International Airport to Baue Cave Springs it was easy to people wearing their patriotism with pride.



"Every overpass has got somebody on it,” said Tony Knichel.

People lined up in every direction to give Schmitz a hero's welcome home.

"There's no words to say really what he has given up,” said Harvey.

"It's just an overwhelming feeling,” said Corporal Jasmine Dee.

"It's a huge honor that they're always there for me, so I want to be there for them,” said HM3 Samuel Moore.

The 20-year-old from Wentzville was killed in Afghanistan along with 12 other servicemembers outside the gates of the Kabul Airport.

While the flag waved in the wind Dee and Samuel Moore stood tall and proudly saluted their brother in arms as the rolling thunder of the Patriot Guard rumbled by.

"He was a warfighter and this is all he wanted to do was be enlisted,” said Dee. “He gave it his all, and I'm super proud of him for it."

"He's a hero,” said Moore. “He did what he had to do. He went over there to help evacuate American lives. There's no greater sacrifice."

That’s why many in St. Charles County say they’ll standby the Schmitz family as they cope with an unimaginable loss.

"I feel their pain,” said Dee. “I wish their family would heal quickly, and fast."

"I wish there was more we could do, but you're in all our prayers,” said HM3 Moore. “Me and my Marines are praying for you. Every day."

"I'm sorry,” said Knichel. “It's a great loss. A very hard loss."

Visitation will be held at Baue Cave Springs on Saturday from 3 until 10.

Schmitz's funeral and burial are private.