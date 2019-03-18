ST. LOUIS — Thousands of people on Facebook are pulling for a dog found in terrible condition and wrapped in a blanket along Interstate 270 this weekend.

A post on the Stray Rescue of St. Louis Facebook page Saturday morning told the story of Harris, who Stray Rescue said was brought to them by a Good Samaritan.

The post shows the horrendous condition he was in when he ended up at Stray Rescue(Warning: The photos in this post are graphic). It's been shared more than 2,000 times and has more than 1,000 comments.

Posts on the page later Saturday said workers are staying with him around the clock hoping to nurse him back to health with fluids, antibiotics and pain medication.

Sunday afternoon, Stray Rescue said he was a little more alert but they would still be staying with him around the clock.

You can join others in following Harris's story on the Stray Rescue Facebook page.

