Thousands without power after overnight storms rattle St. Louis County

Sunday's storm may feel like déjà-vu for St. Louisans who were impacted by strong storms last week.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — More than 950 workers, including out-of-state contractors, are working hard to restore power to St. Louis communities following Sunday's storm.

As of 8:30 a.m. Monday, more than 7,300 Ameren Missouri customers were without power. Sunday's storm may feel like déjà-vu for St. Louisans who were impacted by strong storms last week. Many in the Mehlville area are once again cleaning up broken branches and uprooted trees.

A large tree toppled into a resident shed in the Bellwood Park subdivision. Homeowner Peggy Adams-Weber scheduled a tree removal company to remove the debris before the latest round of severe weather.

"They said they were so busy at this point because of so many storms going through the area," Adams-Weber said." But since they thought it was dangerous, they put me on priority to get here Monday."

Unfortunately, the 5 On Your Side's meteorologist team is eyeing more scattered thunderstorms this week. Click here for the latest forecast.

What to do if a tree falls on your home?

Officials with AAA said to evacuate your home first and then proceed to call 911.

The top priority is getting to safety. Once the storm passes, homeowners then should assess the damage. The company noted to keep an eye on downed utility wires. You should contact your electricity provider to safely remove them.

