COLLINSVILLE - Illinois state troopers have confirmed three people have died after an overnight crash along I-55.

Police say a 29-year-old man driving a Ford Mustang was going too fast in the rain and lost control He crossed the median at mile marker 10, went through the cables and collided with another car.

The 29 year old died and killed the driver and passenger in the other car.

Troopers found an open whiskey bottle inside the Mustang and believe the driver was driving under the influence.

© 2018 KSDK