TROY, Mo. — Three young men were killed while fleeing police in St. Charles County on April 6.

Editor's note: the above video is from our previous story on the crash

The Troy Police Department said the Missouri State Highway Patrol tried to pull the car over for speeding on southbound Highway 61. The car started driving more than 130 mph and the trooper terminated the pursuit before Troy city limits.

Three men were killed and another one was rushed to a hospital in the incident.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the three men.

The men have been identified as 22-year-old Rashad Hill, 21-year-old Antione Wade and 19-year-old Keshaun Wade. A 28-year-old man was also seriously injured in the crash. All of the men were from St. Louis.

According to the traffic crash report, the car driven by Keshaun Wade ran off the road and hit a guardrail, which caused it to go airborne and hit a concrete median.

