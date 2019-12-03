HAZELWOOD, Mo. — Black smoke came pouring from a Boeing parking lot Monday night after a row of service trucks caught on fire.

The trucks are owned by a maintenance company that does work for Boeing. The fire started at one of the vehicles and spread to two others.

A man who lives nearby said when the gas tanks exploded, his home rattled.

“We heard a boom and the whole building shook violently, and the pictures on the wall moved,” Bob Eberle said. “And I said 'That was weird, there's something wrong.'”

Boeing's fire department is now trying to figure out how the fire started. No one was hurt.