FERGUSON, Mo. — Two communities hundreds of miles away are coming together through the arts in St. Louis.

This week, a play about the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting is screening at different locations throughout St. Louis. In addition, the play "26 Pebbles" is partnering with Carol Klein, the author of the children's book, "Painting for Peace in Ferguson." The coalition tells the story of how both situations in Missouri and Connecticut brought people closer together, hoping to start an important conversation.

The cast of "26 Pebbles" will be premiere their screening at 7 p.m. Wednesday, running through Friday. A Saturday show will screen at 2 p.m.

The full list of locations around St. Louis are below:

Wednesday, June 20, 7:00 PM

St. Paul United Church of Christ

3510 Giles Ave.

St. Louis, 63116

Thursday, June 21, 7:00 PM

Christ Church Maplewood UCC

2200 Bellevue Ave.

Maplewood, 63143

Friday, June 22nd, 7:00 PM

Lafayette Park United Methodist Church

2300 Lafayette Ave.

St. Louis, 63104

Saturday, June 23, 2:00 PM

Daniel Boone Branch, St. Louis County Library

300 Clarkson Rd.

Ellisville, 63011

© 2018 KSDK