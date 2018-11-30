ST. LOUIS — Another significant storm system is approaching the bi-state to kick off the weekend.

Warmer air is already creeping in ahead of low pressure that will bring severe weather to parts of the south today and tonight.

Heavy rain will approach from south to north after midnight as a warm front lifts north. Expect ongoing showers and thunderstorms overnight, including through the St. Louis metro. Some storms may have some embedded small hail.

Colder air pushing in from the west by late morning and this warm front settling across the region will allow our area to become more unstable in the afternoon. Temperatures will soar into the 60s by mid-afternoon. This instability along with strong winds in the lower levels of the atmosphere will give us a conditional risk of severe storms.

The Storm Prediction Center has much of the bi-state in a marginal risk for large hail, damaging winds, and possibly a few isolated tornadoes given the ingredients that are forecast to come together.

Morning heavy rain exits east after 9 a.m., then we will watch for the potential of more isolated, but stronger thunderstorms after noon. Storms will likely move quickly as they typically do this time of year, so make sure you have a way to stay up to date on the changing conditions and a way to get warnings right away if they are issued for your location.

The threat for strong storms diminishes Saturday evening, with cooler air by Sunday.

