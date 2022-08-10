Tickets are on sale for The Musial Awards on Nov. 19

The Musial Awards recognize extraordinary acts of sportsmanship and those who embody class and character within the community.

ST. LOUIS — The Musial Awards return to St. Louis to honor and celebrate those in sports and recognize their sportsmanship.

The award ceremony recognizes sportsmanship and those in sports who embody class and character within the community.

The ceremony is named after a baseball player, Stan Musial, who played 22 seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals. His nickname "Stan the Man" was given to him because he was a role model on the field and off it.

In 2011, former President Barack Obama presented Musial with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award in the United States for his service to the community and baseball career.

The Musial Awards look to "encourage kindness, integrity and civility in sports and society – and to inspire people across the nation to be good sports," according to their website.

Past recipients included Arnold Palmer, Wayne Gretzky, Cal Ripke Jr., Mo'ne Davis, the LSU Gymnastics team and many more.

Many Missourians have also been honored at the awards including Sabrina O'Heron, Laila Anderson, Chris Kerber, and Ozzie Smith in past years.

5 On Your Side anchor Mike Bush will be the host for the awards.

The Stifel Theatre will host The Musial Awards on Nov. 19 at 6:15 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now for the Nov. 19 event to celebrate the honorees. Find the tickets on their website.

You can also nominate a sportsmanship act on their website.