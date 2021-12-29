Timeline: Suspect in custody after manhunt in Illinois and Missouri

A suspect is in custody after a Wednesday manhunt from Wayne County, Illinois, to St. Peters, Mo. and eventually Carlyle, Illinois

ST. PETERS, Mo. — A manhunt is underway for a suspect believed to be responsible for the fatal shooting of a sheriff's deputy in Wayne County, Illinois, and a shooting and carjacking in St. Peters, Missouri on Wednesday.

Here is a timeline of the events as police continue to search for the suspect.

Around 5 a.m. Wednesday

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Sean Riley responded to a "motorist assist" call on Interstate 64 in Illinois.

Wayne County is approximately two hours from the St. Louis area just east of Mt. Vernon, Illinois.

Another officer found Deputy Riley's body at the scene, but his squad car was missing and later found abandoned on I-64, according to NBC affiliate 14 News.

Around 7 a.m. Wednesday

St. Peters, Missouri police report a carjacking and shooting at the QuikTrip at 391 Main Street.

Police said the suspect shot a victim in the shoulder and the vehicle was taken. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the vehicle was found in O'Fallon, Mo off Highway 70.

Police believe the suspect in the QuikTrip carjacking is the same suspect from the Wayne County shooting.

The suspect was last known to be wearing a light gray hoodie, dark pants and dark shoes. O'Fallon, Missouri police said the suspect moved to another vehicle, a white Nissan Titan pickup with the Missouri license plate 0WE-A43. He was considered armed and dangerous.

Around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday

At 12:22 p.m. the Clinton County, Illinois Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook to warn residents near Carlyle that two men who were armed and dangerous were in the area. The investigators believed one of the men is the suspect wanted for the multistate shooting and carjacking earlier on Wednesday.

There was also a large police presence at a house on Beaver Rd. just north of Carlyle.

Around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday

The Indiana State Police confirmed that the suspect was wanted in connection to the Wayne County deadly shooting and St. Peters carjacking was taken into custody near Carlyle, Illinois.

Breaking News…The Wayne County Illinois murder suspect is in custody. Deputy Riley was shot and killed this morning on I-64. Please keep Deputy Riley’s family in your prayers. — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) December 29, 2021

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update this story when more details become available.