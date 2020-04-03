ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis live music venue with ties to Nashville will hold a fundraiser this Friday following a night of deadly tornadoes in Tennessee.

Tin Roof’s downtown St. Louis location will raise money for the Red Cross. Tin Roof’s headquarters are based in Nashville.

“STL (hearts) Nashville! Help us support Music City this Friday night at our #NashvilleHitsTheRoof series,” the restaurant and live music joint announced on Facebook.

Tin Roof will donate $1 from each of the following drinks that are purchased from 7 p.m. until close: Tito’s Vodka and Red Bull, Angry Orchard ciders, Truly Hard Seltzer, Anheuser-Busch products and Samuel Adams beers.

Tin Roof also will have donation buckets throughout the bar.

The fundraiser will take place during Tin Roof’s Nashville Hits the Roof concert series, which already was planned for this Friday. The concert is free and will feature Rob Leines.

The tornadoes that ripped through Tennessee early Tuesday destroyed at least 40 buildings in the Nashville area and another 100 east of the city. The storms left 24 people dead.

Related stories: