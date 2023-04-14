It’s ‘Tina’ time

Fox Theatre’s 2023-2024 includes MJ, The Tina Turner Musical.

The season includes Beetlejuice, Tina-The Tina Turner Musical, Mrs. Doubtfire, Funny Girl, Company, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, and MJ.

An eight show package is available to subscribers with the addition of ‘Twas The Night Before…by Cirque du Soleil. Off-Series specials include Come From Away, Disney’s Aladdin, Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical, Mamma Mia!, The Book of Mormon, and Jagged Little Pill.

Bettlejuice, the story of Lydia Deetz, an odd and peculiar teenager’s life gets turned upside down after meeting a deceased couple and a demon with an affinity for stripes. Beetlejuice opens the season and runs Oct. 10-22, 2023.

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical follows the biography of St. Louis legend and international icon, Tina Turner’s spectacular rise to stardom and timeless success. Tina runs Nov. 14-26, 2023.

Mrs. Doubtfire chronicles the hilarious and heartwarming story of an unemployed actor willing to do whatever it takes to raise his kids. The production operates Dec. 26, 2023-Jan. 7, 2024.

Funny Girl is about a girl from the Lower East Side with aspirations of becoming a big star. Naysayers don’t believe in her vision, but she beats the odds and becomes one of the most cherished performers in history. The show runs Jan. 23- Feb. 4, 2024.

In Company, Bobbie’s friends question why she’s still single at her 35th birthday party. She discovers not long after how intense being single, married, and alive in the 21st-century can be. The production runs Feb. 27- March 10, 2024.

Moulin Rouge! is a story of glitz and glamor with everything grand and over-the-top, it's a musical extravaganza. The production runs April 30-May 12, 2024.

MJ, the biography of the late Michael Jackson, undoubtedly the greatest entertainer of all time premieres May 28-June 9, 2024.

‘Twas The Night Before, Cirque du Soleil’s first Christmas show is based on the poem “A Visit from Saint Nicholas" by Clement Clarke Moore. The show runs Nov. 29- Dec. 10, 2023.

Come From Away takes the stage Nov. 3-5, 2023; Aladdin takes the stage Dec. 12-17, 2023; Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer flies into St. Louis Dec. 23, 2023 for three performances only.

Jagged Little Pill, based on Alanis Morissette’s music, takes the stage Jan. 18-21, 2024; Mamma Mia! takes a trip down memory lane Feb. 13-18, 2024, and The Book of Mormon plays at The Fox April 9-14, 2024.

The Fox vice president of programming, John O’Brien, said he is excited about the mix of seasons this season, which “brings a little bit of everything with elements of each production.”

The upcoming season’s productions were selected after O’Brien viewed shows in New York and decided what they “feel will work best for St. Louis.”

“It is a highly collaborative process, working internally to create the season while working with agents and producers in New York to find dates that work and bring the shows to St. Louis,” he said.

O’Brien elaborated and said the theater’s hope is “always to bring the best of Broadway and to give St. Louis a great mix of titles.”

“We want to make sure we have a variety of shows so there is something for everyone,” he said. “We are so excited about this season because it really is a mix of everything: family titles, blockbusters, beloved music catalogs, classic musicals, St. Louis favorites, and more.”

He hopes the audience feels joy, connection, excitement, amazement, inspiration, and so much more this season.

“We love sharing Broadway and the Fabulous Fox itself with St. Louis, so we always want our guests to walk away with fabulous memories,” he said.