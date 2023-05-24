x
Tina Turner was among a host of greats who attended this St. Louis high school

Turner is among a host of famous alumni of Sumner High School in St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS — Tina Turner, the legendary singer and graduate of Sumner High School in St. Louis, died Tuesday at the age of 83.

Turner cut her teeth performing at clubs in East St. Louis before rocketing into stardom. She is among a host of famous and notable people who attended Sumner High, which in recent years escaped closure and announced plans to apply for National Landmark status

Here are some of the most notable alumni of Sumner High School.

Tina Turner

Turner was born in Tennessee and moved to St. Louis at age 16, graduating from Sumner High School in 1958. She was listed as "entertainer" Ann Bullock in a Sumner yearbook photo from 1958.

Credit: Sumner High School

She was inducted into the St. Louis Walk of Fame on the Delmar Loop in 1991.

Chuck Berry

Credit: AP
FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2012 file photo, rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry performs "Johnny B. Goode" at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston. Dualtone Records is marking Berry's birthday by announcing the release of a live album from the late rock ’n roll legend. “Live From Blueberry Hill” is taken from performances recorded between July 2005 and January 2006 at Blueberry Hill café in St. Louis, one of Berry’s favorite places to play. The album will be released Dec. 17. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds, File)

Known as the "Father of Rock and Roll," the Sumner High alumnus is hailed as a genre-defining guitarist and singer-songwriter. Berry was among the first group of inductees to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and is also a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

He has a star as well as a statue on the St. Louis Walk of Fame in the Delmar Loop.

Dick Gregory

Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
FILE - In this July 21, 2012 file photo, comedian and activist Dick Gregory poses for a portrait during the PBS TCA Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. Gregory, the comedian and activist and who broke racial barriers in the 1960s and used his humor to spread messages of social justice and nutritional health, has died. He was 84. Gregory died late Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Washington, D.C. after being hospitalized for about a week, his son Christian Gregory told The Associated Press. He had suffered a severe bacterial infection. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

Gregory, a famed comedian and civil rights activist, grew up on N. Taylor Avenue in St. Louis. He attended Sumner High School, where he led a march against conditions in segregated schools and also set a state record in track, according to the St. Louis Walk of Fame. He was known for his humor and sharp wit which translated to his civil rights and anti-war activism. Gregory ran for president in 1968 and launched an effort in the 90s to fight crime in St. Louis neighborhoods.

Grace Bumbry 

Credit: AP
FILE - Kennedy Center honoree opera singer Grace Bumbry sings the National Anthem at the Kennedy Center Honors gala in Washington on Dec. 6, 2009. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Bumbry was an operatic singer who grew up on Good Avenue in St. Louis. She sang at Sumner High School and went on to be considered one of the foremost mezzo-sopranos of her time, performing for presidents John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan and singing in concerts worldwide.

Bumbry was presented with a key to the city in 2009 by then-St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay.

Robert Guillaume

Credit: AP
FILE - In this Sept. 22, 1985 file photo, actor Robert Guillaume, star of "Benson", gets a hug from Linda Gray of "Dallas" who presented him with the Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/File)

Guillaume is known as the voice of Rafiki in Disney’s 1994 film “The Lion King” as well as for his role as Benson Dubois in the TV series “Soap” and the spinoff “Benson.” He grew up in downtown St. Louis, attending Sumner High School and later studying voice and musical theory at Washington University.

Robert McFerrin

McFerrin was an operatic baritone singer. He moved to St. Louis in 1936 and began classical voice training at Sumner High, according to the St. Louis Walk of Fame. He would later become the first African-American man to sing at the Metropolitan Opera in New York City. He is the father of famous Grammy-winning jazz singer Bobby McFerrin.

