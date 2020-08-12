St. Louis tiny house community for homeless will be up and running soon

Each tiny house will have a bed, desk, chair, shelving unit, heat and air conditioning and a charging unit for electronic devices

ST. LOUIS — Some of the tiny homes for a new community for unhoused people rolled into St. Louis on Monday.

There will eventually be 50 tiny homes along an area of North Jefferson Avenue.

Each tiny house will have a bed, desk, chair, shelving unit, heat and air conditioning and a charging unit for electronic devices.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson announced the tiny house community back in November.

The first year of the lease, in addition to the construction of the tiny homes and other related expenses, will be covered by an investment of more than $600,000 in federal CARES Act funding that the city received this spring to address the health, humanitarian and economic impacts of COVID-19, Krewson said in November.

Mayor Krewson was there as some of the homes arrived in north city on Monday.

“Today, I was on hand to see the arrival of some of our first tiny houses that will eventually make up a new community village for unhoused individuals. Still got some site & prep work to do but we are hopeful to have the first residents moving in very soon!” Mayor Krewson wrote on Twitter.

Above all, our hope is this village will give people in need a sense of belonging and 'home' as they transition toward more permanent housing.