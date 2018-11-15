ST. LOUIS – Traveling for the holiday season in St. Louis? New research shows the best and worst times to leave and return for Thanksgiving weekend.

According to data from Google Maps, the best time to travel locally during Thanksgiving is actually on Thanksgiving – but early in the morning. 6 a.m. is the ideal time to travel.

The worst day to leave is the day before Thanksgiving, on Wednesday at 3 p.m. So, when should you return? Leave on Sunday, Nov. 25, around 6 a.m. and don’t wait until 3 p.m. – that’s when Google Maps says it is the worst time to leave.

Google has set up a website highlighting trends in St. Louis and across the country at: www.mappingthanksgiving.com

