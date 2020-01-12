Tishaura Jones officially files to run for St. Louis mayor

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis city Treasurer Tishaura Jones made it official and filed to run for St. Louis mayor on Monday.
In 2017, Jones lost a mayoral bid to Lyda Krewson.
Jones has served as the city's treasurer for the past eight years. She was previously a Democratic committeewoman and a former state representative.
On Nov. 18, Krewson announced she would will not run for reelection. She cited age as a factor in the decision and she said she is looking forward to the next chapter of her life.
Jones joins Aldermanic President Lewis Reed and Alderman Cara Spencer in the race.