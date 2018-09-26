ST. LOUIS — Indulging in retail therapy, it’s something many Americans are guilty of. With the swipe of a card, shoppers get instant gratification. However, there’s a clear line between a feel good frenzy and a bonafide binge.

As a hole, Americans spend $4.8 trillion on retail every year and 5.8% say they binge shop. Online shopping has made it easier for Americans to feed their shopping frenzies and that’s caused sales to skyrocket.

Charlie Scanlon, a credit counselor at Phoenix Credit Consultants said, “Your brain reacts differently when you pay in cash. There’s a little bit of pain involved when you separate yourself from that cash.”

Scanlon sees clients all the time who have maxed out their credit cards. According to him, the worst thing you can do is miss a credit card payment, even if you only pay a small amount.

He also warns not to fall victim to credit card freebies. Big retailers like Macy’s, Nordstrom’s, Bloomingdale’s will offer discounts for signing up for their credit cards. However, watch out, you’ll shell out 24% APR to borrow that money. Typical cards have a 7% APR, said Scanlon.

“That’s a pretty high interest rate and even if you’ve got good credit it’s not going to affect you’re interest rate, you’ve still go to have a 24% APR,” he said.

Like any addiction, indulging in retail therapy can release feel good hormones. Experts say it’s important to monitor your monthly spending and not fall behind on payments.

