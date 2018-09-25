ST. LOUIS — All this week on today in St. Louis we're diving into binge behaviors and it goes a lot further than just Netflix. TISL’s Allie Corey wanted to look further into something she struggles with, binge cleaning. The urge to have complete perfection in the house all the time and it turns out she’s not alone.

"That was my relaxation time. I would turn on old episodes of Sex and The City and I would clean the house. That was my Saturday routine. So, if my husband saw Sarah Jessica Parker on the TV, he knew I was in the zone," laughed mom Megan Stephens.

That was before Megan Stephens had her son Shaw. Add two dogs and another baby on the way and now things are much different.

"Now Saturday is a family day so I try to do a little thing during the week so it’s not mounting and laundry and dishes and all that stuff," Stephens explained.

Even though she's had to shift her cleaning schedule, her urge for cleanliness is still a part of her.

"I definitely get it from my mom. My mom is probably worse than me. I spent my entire life watching her clean knowing everything should be put away and not to have clutter. It’s just been engrained in me," she said.

Everything has its place in Stephens' home in Tower Grove.

"Of course the dog treats, those have to be sealed too," she laughed.

"What I like most about cleaning is you immediately see the reward. Its instant gratification," she said.

Stephens knows not everyone is on the same cleaning level as she is. Sometimes her husband gives her a hard time.

"I’ll be sitting on the couch and I’ll see a tumbleweed of dog hair blow across and I have to get up and pick it up. At night I put his toys away every single night my husband like you know he's just going to play with those again. I know but I have to put them away I can’t just leave them out all night," she explained.

As she's gotten older and started a family, she's learned to prioritize the things that are most important to her.

"So I think it’s just kind of balancing how I want things and trying not to be crazy all the time," she laughed.

So when does something like binge cleaning become more of an issue? We spoke with Heather Davidson, Director of social services at De Paul Hospital

"You may stop going to your children’s games or you may have a hard time going to sleep because your wanting to make sure everything, you know whether it’s the bedrooms, the bathrooms, whether you’re vacuuming or sweeping. So again, it’s all about how is it impacting your daily living," said Davidson.

