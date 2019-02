FLORISSANT, Mo. – Two suspects are in custody after a car with a 2-year-old was stolen Thursday afternoon.

According to police, a woman was approached by two men in her driveway and one of them pulled out a weapon and took the woman from her car. The child was in the car when the incident occurred.

The car and child were found near St. Gregory and St. Florence.

Thursday afternoon, police said one suspect was in custody, but at 9:30 they said the second suspect was found and arrested.