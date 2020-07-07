Illinois toddler killed by dog during July 4 party

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — Police say an Illinois toddler was attacked and killed by at least one pit bull while in a playpen during a holiday party.
Police in Joliet say the 17-month-old girl had bite marks “throughout her body.” The child’s parents were attending a July Fourth party Saturday and had placed her in a playpen in a bedroom.
Police say two pit bull mix dogs were locked in the basement but eventually got out. The owner found a dog biting the child.
She died at AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center.
