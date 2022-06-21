'Please, stop the violence': Toddler on life support after drive-by shooting in East St. Louis

Two children were taken to St. Louis Children's Hospital. The 3-year-old boy has severe brain damage from the bullet and is on life support.

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill — Two children are being treated at Barnes-Jewish St. Louis Children's Hospital after a drive-by shooting Sunday morning.

"Those are children they haven't even begun to live their lives, haven't even had the chance to live their lives, and we need to stop this," Donna Oliver who lives near the scene said.

Oliver was sitting on the same bench when she found out about the shooting.

"When I hear about children getting killed, you know or hurt in a horrific drive-by shooting it just pains my heart it's just really sad," she said.

Police reported two victims, an 11-year-old and a 3-year-old were shot by a passing car on 15th and Bond Avenue just after midnight.

The children were in a car with a woman at the time of the shooting.

"Please stop the violence, because too many innocent lives are being lost for such foolishness and life is too short for foolishness," Oliver said.

Both were taken to Barnes-Jewish St. Louis Children's Hospital.

The family told us the 3-year-old, Joseph Michael Lowe, has severe brain damage from the bullet and is on life support.

"Have some compassion for our fellow man, especially our children cause they are our future. You killing our future, what future is there for us to have? We're not going to have a future if they keep this up it's just sad," Oliver said.

East St. Louis Police and Illinois State Police are still looking for the person responsible.

"You need to own up to what you did. I mean we just lost some innocent lives. Those babies ain't even had a chance to live, and that's the real sad part about it," Oliver said.

With kids and grandkids of her own, Oliver empathizes with the family.

"My prayers are with you strongly, and yours, and I can't pray for you enough," Oliver said.

The family said the 3-year-old, Michel Lowe's mother is deciding when to take him off life support and is planning to donate his organs after doctors run tests.