Toddler injured in St. Louis shooting Saturday

​St. Louis police are still investigating the shooting.
ST. LOUIS — A 2-year-old girl was injured during a Saturday shooting.

The girl's mother told the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department that she was walking up the steps to a home in the 4500 block of Queens Avenue at about 6 p.m. when she heard gunfire. 

The woman said she then noticed her daughter's hand was injured and took her to a local hospital for treatment. 

St. Louis police are still investigating the shooting. 

No other information was released. 

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update the information as it's confirmed. 

