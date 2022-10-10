Child in critical condition after St. Louis shooting

This is a developing story.

ST. LOUIS — A toddler is in critical condition after a shooting Monday afternoon.

The toddler was reportedly shot in the head shortly before 12:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the AutoZone located at 3619 South Kingshighway Boulevard, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

The AutoZone was still open as of 1 p.m. Monday.

He was transported to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

No additional information about the shooting was released.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update information as it is confirmed.